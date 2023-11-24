The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, face off versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 112-99 win over the 76ers, Alexander-Walker totaled seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Alexander-Walker's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 5.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.1 Assists 3.5 2.6 PRA -- 10.6 PR -- 8 3PM 1.5 1.2



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Alexander-Walker has made 2.3 shots per game, which accounts for 5.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Alexander-Walker's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.6 points per contest, the Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Kings concede 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 24th in the league, giving up 27.4 per contest.

The Kings give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 3/4/2023 24 16 3 5 4 1 1 1/3/2023 15 4 1 1 1 0 0

