The Minnesota Timberwolves, Naz Reid included, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 112-99 win over the 76ers, Reid had 13 points and three steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Reid, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 Assists -- 0.6 PRA -- 16.9 PR -- 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.7



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Kings

Reid is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reid's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.6 points per game, the Kings are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Kings have allowed 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 27.4 per contest.

Giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Naz Reid vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 21 18 4 1 2 1 1 3/4/2023 17 10 4 1 2 0 0 1/30/2023 16 6 3 1 0 0 1 1/28/2023 13 14 2 0 1 0 0

