UNLV, Fresno State, Week 13 MWC Football Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the MWC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MWC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th
- Last Game: W 31-27 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Fresno State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MWC: +260
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th
- Last Game: L 25-17 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
3. San Jose State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th
- Last Game: W 24-13 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Air Force
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: -120
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
- Last Game: L 31-27 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Boise State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +900
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st
- Last Game: W 45-10 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Wyoming
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th
- Last Game: W 42-9 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Utah State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th
- Last Game: L 45-10 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Colorado State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th
- Last Game: W 30-20 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
9. San Diego State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd
- Last Game: L 24-13 vs San Jose State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
10. Hawaii
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th
- Last Game: L 42-9 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
11. Nevada
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 30-20 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. New Mexico
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th
- Last Game: W 25-17 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
