Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (8-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|-
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has hit the over in six of its 15 games with a set total (40%).
- The Knicks are 9-5-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in seven games this season and won six (85.7%) of those contests.
- This season, New York has won four of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Seven of the Heat's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (46.7%).
- So far this season, Miami has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|110.1
|221.6
|105.8
|213.9
|222.2
|Heat
|0
|0%
|111.5
|221.6
|108.1
|213.9
|218.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, New York has played worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and six times in nine road games.
- The Knicks record just two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat give up (108.1).
- When New York scores more than 108.1 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- This year, Miami is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).
- The Heat average 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks allow (105.8).
- Miami has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|9-5
|4-1
|6-8
|Heat
|7-8
|2-2
|7-8
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|110.1
|111.5
|24
|21
|8-0
|7-4
|8-0
|9-2
|105.8
|108.1
|1
|6
|7-3
|4-6
|6-4
|7-3
