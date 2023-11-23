The Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday, November 23 at 12:30 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Lions will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

On offense, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 27.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (313 points allowed per contest). The Packers rank 20th in the NFL with 20.2 points per contest on offense, and they rank 10th with 20.2 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Lions vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-7.5) Under (47) Lions 28, Packers 17

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Detroit is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

A total of six out of 10 Detroit games this season have hit the over.

Lions games this season have posted an average total of 46.4, which is 0.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, four of Green Bay's 10 games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Packers this year have averaged 41.9 points per game, a 5.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 27.2 22.9 30 21.4 24.4 24.4 Green Bay 20.2 20.2 18.2 19.6 22.2 20.8

