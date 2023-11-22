The SMU Mustangs (4-1) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -7.5 138.5

Wisconsin vs SMU Betting Records & Stats

The Badgers are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Badgers.

SMU is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been listed as an underdog of +280 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SMU has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 60% 75.4 152.6 67.4 131.4 134.9 SMU 3 75% 77.2 152.6 64 131.4 145

Additional Wisconsin vs SMU Insights & Trends

The Badgers put up 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64 the Mustangs give up.

When Wisconsin scores more than 64 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0 SMU 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Wisconsin vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin SMU 11-6 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

