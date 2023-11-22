The Week 13 college football slate features six games involving schools from the MAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

