The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) on November 22, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 46.1% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.

The Timberwolves record 113.2 points per game, only one more point than the 112.2 the 76ers allow.

When Minnesota puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 7-2.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 3.9 more points per game (115.3) than they are when playing on the road (111.4).

Defensively Minnesota has played better at home this year, allowing 97.3 points per game, compared to 114 in road games.

At home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.3) than in road games (10.7). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

