Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) at Target Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Timberwolves enter this contest on the heels of a 117-100 win over the Knicks on Monday. Anthony Edwards' team-high 23 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.5 0.0 2.0 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 12.0 3.0 2.0 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

BSN and NBCS-PH+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -5.5 219.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.