Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New York Knicks at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 25.3 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average of seven is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -104)

The 14.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 2.8 more than his over/under on Monday (11.5).

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 5.8 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Towns has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +152)

Monday's over/under for Randle is 20.5 points, 6.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 23.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 3.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Brunson's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

