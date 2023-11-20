The Pacific Tigers (2-2) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 152.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacific -4.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota combined with its opponents to score more than 152.5 points in 12 of 29 games last season.

Fightin' Hawks outings last year had a 146.0-point average over/under, 6.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Fightin' Hawks' record against the spread last year was 16-13-0.

North Dakota was underdogs in 23 games last season and won six (26.1%) of those contests.

The Fightin' Hawks had a record of 3-14, a 17.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fightin' Hawks have a 37.7% chance to win.

North Dakota vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacific 17 58.6% 75.8 147.9 77.7 151.6 150.0 North Dakota 12 41.4% 72.1 147.9 73.9 151.6 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks' 72.1 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up.

When it scored more than 77.7 points last season, North Dakota went 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota vs. Pacific Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacific 15-14-0 1-4 16-13-0 North Dakota 16-13-0 9-9 21-8-0

North Dakota vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pacific North Dakota 7-10 Home Record 8-8 7-7 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.