North Dakota vs. Pacific November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (0-1) will meet the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Dakota vs. Pacific Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|347th
|27.9
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.