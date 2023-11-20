How to Watch the North Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) play the North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit Games
North Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bison put up 8.4 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Bears allowed their opponents to score (63.1).
- North Dakota State had a 7-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.
- Last year, the Bears put up nine fewer points per game (60.7) than the Bison allowed (69.7).
- Northern Colorado went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.
North Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Creighton
|L 75-52
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/9/2023
|Jamestown
|W 112-59
|Scheels Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 75-53
|Williams Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Harry West Gymnasium
