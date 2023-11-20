Monday's contest that pits the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) versus the Pacific Tigers (2-2) at Alex G. Spanos Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of North Dakota. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

North Dakota vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 77, Pacific 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota (-0.8)

North Dakota (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

North Dakota Performance Insights

North Dakota put up 72.1 points per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 73.9 points per contest (288th-ranked).

Last year the Fightin' Hawks averaged 31.0 boards per game (233rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Last season North Dakota ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.9 per game.

Last year the Fightin' Hawks committed 11.0 turnovers per game (99th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

The Fightin' Hawks sported a 35.0% three-point percentage last year (132nd-ranked in college basketball), but they really provided a lift by sinking 9.2 three-pointers per contest (25th-best).

North Dakota gave up 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.1% (272nd-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by North Dakota last season, 55.4% of them were two-pointers (64.6% of the team's made baskets) and 44.6% were from beyond the arc (35.4%).

