The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) go up against the Pacific Tigers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks shot 44.1% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 46.8% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, North Dakota had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 334th.

The Fightin' Hawks put up 5.6 fewer points per game last year (72.1) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (77.7).

North Dakota put together a 6-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota put up more points at home (73.4 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Fightin' Hawks allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (78.3).

Beyond the arc, North Dakota had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34%) last season. But it made the same number of treys at home as away (9.1 per game).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule