Chiefs vs. Eagles Player Props & Odds – Week 11
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, in a battle between two of the biggest offensive stars in football.
Check out player props for the Chiefs' and Eagles' biggest contributors in this contest.
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|77.5 (-114)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|284.5 (-114)
|24.5 (-120)
|-
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|16.5 (-114)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|48.5 (-114)
|16.5 (-112)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|46.5 (-114)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|18.5 (-114)
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|26.5 (-114)
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|85.5 (-114)
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|60.5 (-114)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|59.5 (-114)
|17.5 (-114)
|Jalen Hurts
|233.5 (-114)
|36.5 (-114)
|-
|Kenneth Gainwell
|-
|15.5 (-114)
|7.5 (-114)
