Sunday's contest features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-2) and the Montana State Bobcats (1-2) squaring off at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off of an 80-47 win over Concordia-Moorhead in their last outing on Wednesday.

North Dakota vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 66, Montana State 64

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Hawks had a +132 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They put up 75.3 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and gave up 71.2 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.

With 74.8 points per game in Summit contests, North Dakota scored 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.3 PPG).

Offensively the Fighting Hawks played worse in home games last season, averaging 74.3 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game on the road.

Defensively North Dakota played better in home games last season, giving up 60.6 points per game, compared to 78.2 in away games.

