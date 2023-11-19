K.J. Osborn was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Osborn's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Osborn has been targeted 49 times and has 32 catches for 377 yards (11.8 per reception) and two TDs.

K.J. Osborn Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week: Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 71 Rec; 681 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Osborn 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 32 377 135 2 11.8

Osborn Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0

