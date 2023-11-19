Josh Oliver has a good matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Denver Broncos in Week 11 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Broncos concede 243.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Oliver's 12 receptions have turned into 71 yards (10.1 per game) and one TD so far this season. He has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Oliver and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oliver vs. the Broncos

Oliver vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is conceding 243.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Broncos have given up 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 28th among NFL defenses.

Watch Vikings vs Broncos on Fubo!

Vikings Player Previews

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oliver with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oliver Receiving Insights

Oliver has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this season.

Oliver has been targeted on 14 of his team's 385 passing attempts this season (3.6% target share).

He has racked up 5.1 yards per target (71 yards on 14 targets).

Oliver has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (4.0%).

Oliver has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Oliver's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.