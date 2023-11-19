Will Alexander Mattison Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alexander Mattison did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Mattison's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Mattison has season stats of 130 rushes for 461 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.5 yards per attempt. He also has 24 catches on 36 targets for 164 yards.
Alexander Mattison Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Vikings.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mattison 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|130
|461
|0
|3.5
|36
|24
|164
|3
Mattison Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|18
|44
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|16
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16
|44
|0
|2
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|8
|27
|0
|1
|6
|0
