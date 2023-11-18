Looking to see how the one game featuring Patriot League teams played out in Week 12 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see results and the top performers from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Fordham vs. Colgate

Week 12 Patriot League Results

Colgate 21 Fordham 14

Colgate Leaders

Passing: Jake Stearney (11-for-22, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jake Stearney (11-for-22, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jaedon Henry (25 ATT, 106 YDS)

Jaedon Henry (25 ATT, 106 YDS) Receiving: Treyvhon Saunders (6 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS)

Fordham Leaders

Passing: CJ Montes (22-for-38, 221 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

CJ Montes (22-for-38, 221 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Julius Loughride (12 ATT, 51 YDS)

Julius Loughride (12 ATT, 51 YDS) Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Colgate Fordham 325 Total Yards 292 136 Passing Yards 221 189 Rushing Yards 71 3 Turnovers 0

