The Week 12 college football schedule includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Colorado vs. Washington State

Week 12 Pac-12 Results

Washington State 56 Colorado 14

Pregame Favorite: Washington State (-4)

Washington State (-4) Pregame Total: 59.5

Washington State Leaders

Passing: Cameron Ward (18-for-30, 288 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cameron Ward (18-for-30, 288 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nakia Watson (8 ATT, 47 YDS)

Nakia Watson (8 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Josh Kelly (10 TAR, 6 REC, 130 YDS)

Colorado Leaders

Passing: Shedeur Sanders (6-for-10, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Shedeur Sanders (6-for-10, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sy'Veon Wilkerson (13 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Sy'Veon Wilkerson (13 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Travis Hunter (4 TAR, 4 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Washington State Colorado 469 Total Yards 255 342 Passing Yards 164 127 Rushing Yards 91 2 Turnovers 3

Upcoming Week 12 Pac-12 Games

No. 16 Utah Utes at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-1)

UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-6)

No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Cal (-6.5)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-2)

