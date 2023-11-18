Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Saturday at 11:00 AM ET. Will Patrick Maroon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Maroon has no points on the power play.
- Maroon's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
