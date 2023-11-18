Big 12 foes will meet when the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) meet the BYU Cougars (5-5). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 40, BYU 16

Oklahoma 40, BYU 16 Oklahoma has won seven of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

The Sooners have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, BYU has been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+24.5)



BYU (+24.5) Oklahoma has played 10 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

In BYU's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 57.5 points seven times this season.

There have been four BYU games that have ended with a combined score over 57.5 points this season.

The point total for the matchup of 57.5 is 6.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (41.8 points per game) and BYU (21.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.9 60.4 61.3 Implied Total AVG 38.7 40.6 36.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 5-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 46.2 50.8 Implied Total AVG 28.8 25 31 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

