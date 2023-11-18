The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in an MVFC battle.

On offense, Northern Iowa ranks 46th in the FCS with 375.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 45th in total defense (330.3 yards allowed per contest). North Dakota State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks ninth-best in points per game (34.9) and 12th-best in points allowed per game (18.7).

North Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 12 Games

North Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

North Dakota State Northern Iowa 447.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.4 (46th) 285.9 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (49th) 241.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.3 (94th) 205.9 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.1 (21st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 1,805 passing yards (180.5 per game) while completing 74% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 534 yards (53.4 ypg) on 90 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run for 471 yards across 81 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Zach Mathis leads his squad with 549 receiving yards on 38 catches with five touchdowns.

Eli Green has recorded 448 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

Joe Stoffel's 22 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 2,498 yards (249.8 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 468 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Amauri Pesek-Hickson has carried the ball 86 times for 400 yards (40 per game) and five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 881 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Sergio Morancy has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 386 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Logan Wolf's 30 catches have yielded 376 yards.

