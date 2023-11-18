According to our computer projection model, the North Dakota State Bison will beat the Northern Iowa Panthers when the two teams play at UNI-Dome on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

North Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-5.5) 52.7 North Dakota State 29, Northern Iowa 24

Week 12 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Bison have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

One of the Bison's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Panthers games.

Bison vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 26.1 24.5 34.5 20.3 20.5 27.3 North Dakota State 34.9 18.7 39.3 14.2 26 30.7

