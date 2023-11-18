Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota State Bison and the Northern Iowa Panthers take the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 12 that should be of interest to fans in North Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
