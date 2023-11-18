Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you're thinking about a wager on Zuccarello against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Zuccarello has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

In four of 15 games this year, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Zuccarello has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Zuccarello has an assist in nine of 15 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Zuccarello hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 2 16 Points 3 4 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.