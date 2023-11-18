The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas State has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Kansas is generating 32.7 points per game on offense this season (33rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.2 points per game (66th-ranked) on defense.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Kansas State Kansas 452.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425 (44th) 356 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (70th) 202.4 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199 (17th) 250.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (65th) 9 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,190 yards (219 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 290 rushing yards on 66 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 859 yards (85.9 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 26 passes for 282 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 107 times for 540 yards (54 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' team-leading 554 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 35 passes for 501 yards (50.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards on 59.7% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 171 yards with one score.

Devin Neal has rushed 155 times for 965 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 552 yards (on 102 attempts) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 559 (55.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has put up a 412-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 35 targets.

Mason Fairchild's 35 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

