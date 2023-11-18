Can we expect Joel Eriksson Ek lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In seven of 15 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
  • Eriksson Ek has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 21:28 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 20:21 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

