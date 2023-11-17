The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Villanova went 10-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins finished 229th.

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.1 more points than the Terrapins gave up (63.5).

Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Last season, Maryland had an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terrapins ranked 162nd.

The Terrapins' 69.7 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Maryland had a 16-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Villanova posted 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).

The Wildcats surrendered 65.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

In home games, Villanova sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

Maryland averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Terrapins conceded 3.8 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (65.4).

Beyond the arc, Maryland drained more 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule