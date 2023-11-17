The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) host an AAC showdown against the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA ranks 39th in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) this season. South Florida ranks 49th in points per game (30.1), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.6 points surrendered per contest.

For more about this game, read on.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. South Florida Key Statistics

UTSA South Florida 407.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.4 (20th) 365.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.2 (126th) 169.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.8 (28th) 238.0 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,897 pass yards for UTSA, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 63 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has 606 rushing yards on 127 carries with six touchdowns.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 89 times this year and racked up 482 yards (48.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' 801 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has collected 66 catches and eight touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 28 passes for 481 yards (48.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has compiled 29 receptions for 398 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,538 yards (253.8 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 145 times for 690 yards (69 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has racked up 808 receiving yards on 69 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has 31 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 543 yards (54.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 26 grabs (on 47 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

