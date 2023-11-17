As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, which team is on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

9-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 28-0 vs Lincoln (CA)

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Alabama State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 20-3 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Prairie View A&M

@ Prairie View A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Jackson State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 21-19 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Alcorn State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 44-10 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Grambling

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 43-14 vs UAPB

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

6. Texas Southern

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-5

3-7 | 2-5 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: W 44-10 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UAPB

UAPB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Southern

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: L 27-21 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

8. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 27-21 vs Southern

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-7 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 31-14 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida A&M

@ Florida A&M Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-5

4-6 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 31-14 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 20-3 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

12. UAPB

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-9 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 43-14 vs Grambling

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas Southern

@ Texas Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

