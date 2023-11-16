Ravens vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 11
Entering this week's action, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16 at M&T Bank Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .
In their last game, the Ravens lost 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns.
The Bengals are coming off of a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|John Simpson
|OG
|Illness
|Questionable
|Morgan Moses
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Kyle Van Noy
|OLB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Knee
|Out
Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Ravens Season Insights
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering just 273.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on offense (362.7 yards per game).
- The Ravens have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 27.0 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.7 points allowed per game) this season.
- On defense, the Ravens have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 173.1 passing yards per game. They rank 20th on offense (207.8 passing yards per game).
- On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 154.9 per game. The Ravens rank 11th on defense (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 15 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Ravens' +1 turnover margin ranks 11th in the league.
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals have been sputtering defensively, ranking third-worst with 384.0 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 301.7 total yards per contest (24th-ranked).
- The Bengals rank 20th in the NFL with 20.2 points per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.3 points allowed per contest on defense.
- The Bengals are compiling 226.9 passing yards per game on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 247.8 passing yards per contest (25th-ranked) on defense.
- Cincinnati has been unproductive on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking worst in rushing yards (74.8 per game) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed (136.2 per game).
- At +10, the Bengals sport the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)
- Total: 46 points
