The Montana Grizzlies (2-1) and the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) meet in a matchup with no set line at Dahlberg Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bison Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota State and its opponent combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times last year.

The Bison had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

North Dakota State sported a 15-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark of Montana.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana 69.3 142.1 68.2 141.4 135.5 North Dakota State 72.8 142.1 73.2 141.4 145.4

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison scored just 4.6 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Grizzlies allowed (68.2).

North Dakota State went 9-10 against the spread and 12-9 overall when it scored more than 68.2 points last season.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana 13-15-0 13-15-0 North Dakota State 15-14-0 13-16-0

North Dakota State vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Montana North Dakota State 9-4 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 5-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

