The Montana Grizzlies (2-1) take the court against the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Montana vs. North Dakota State matchup.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Montana (-8.5) 137.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana (-8.5) 138.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State vs. Montana Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Dakota State went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

The Bison covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Montana compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 28 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.