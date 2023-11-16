The North Dakota State Bison (2-2) battle the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies' opponents shot last season.
  • North Dakota State went 9-6 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bison ranked 272nd.
  • The Bison put up just 4.6 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Grizzlies gave up to opponents (68.2).
  • North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.
  • The Bison allowed fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
  • North Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Mount Marty W 93-66 Scheels Center
11/11/2023 @ Creighton L 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 UC Davis L 68-53 Dahlberg Arena
11/16/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin-Stout - Scheels Center
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.