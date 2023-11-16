The North Dakota State Bison (2-2) battle the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

TV: ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies' opponents shot last season.

North Dakota State went 9-6 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bison ranked 272nd.

The Bison put up just 4.6 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Grizzlies gave up to opponents (68.2).

North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.

The Bison allowed fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than away (73.9) last season.

North Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

