The Week 11 NFL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

If you're looking for NFL prop bets for this week's games, we're here to assist you. Below you'll find NFL player props for each and every matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals at Ravens

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 16

8:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

224.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Joe Burrow Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Baltimore vs. Cincinnati player props with BetMGM.

Titans at Jaguars

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Travis Etienne Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Derrick Henry Props: 56.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Jacksonville vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.

Giants at Commanders

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Sam Howell Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

252.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) Saquon Barkley Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Bet on Washington vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Steelers at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jerome Ford Props: 48.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

48.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Kenny Pickett Props: 185.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh player props with BetMGM.

Cardinals at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Marquise Brown Props: 57.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Houston vs. Arizona player props with BetMGM.

Cowboys at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Carolina vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.

Raiders at Dolphins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Miami vs. Las Vegas player props with BetMGM.

Bears at Lions

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Detroit vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.

Chargers at Packers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19

1:00 PM ET on November 19 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jordan Love Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-120)

226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-120) Justin Herbert Props: 264.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Green Bay vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.

Buccaneers at 49ers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 19

4:05 PM ET on November 19 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Christian McCaffrey Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Baker Mayfield Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay player props with BetMGM.

Seahawks at Rams

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 19

4:25 PM ET on November 19 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Los Angeles vs. Seattle player props with BetMGM.

Jets at Bills

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 19

4:25 PM ET on November 19 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Buffalo vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Vikings at Broncos

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 19

8:20 PM ET on November 19 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Denver vs. Minnesota player props with BetMGM.

Eagles at Chiefs

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 20

8:15 PM ET on November 20 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 283.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

283.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Jalen Hurts Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Kansas City vs. Philadelphia player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.