You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and others on the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSN

AZFamily and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 26.5-point prop total for Edwards on Wednesday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 25.3.

He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Edwards' four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Durant's 27.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Durant's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

Wednesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 8.5. That is 0.8 less than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

Nurkic averages four assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.