The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter this game after a 104-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns' team-leading 33 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.5 0 2

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Devin Booker: Questionable (Calf), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Back), Eric Gordon: Questionable (Shoulder), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 224.5

