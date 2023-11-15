The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: AZFamily and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -5.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played three games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
  • Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 214.8 points, 9.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Minnesota is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Timberwolves have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 6 60% 111.8 223.7 112.1 215 225.2
Timberwolves 3 30% 111.9 223.7 102.9 215 220.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • This year, Minnesota is 5-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).
  • The Timberwolves average only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Suns give up (112.1).
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 7-3 0-0 5-5
Suns 5-5 1-2 6-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Suns Point Insights

Timberwolves Suns
111.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
5-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
102.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
7-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1
8-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.