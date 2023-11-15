Wednesday's contest at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) matching up with the North Dakota State Bison (1-1) at 8:00 PM (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 win for Minnesota, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bison are coming off of a 112-59 win against Jamestown in their last outing on Thursday.

North Dakota State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

North Dakota State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 71, North Dakota State 65

North Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison averaged 71.5 points per game last season (61st in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per outing (305th in college basketball). They had a +53 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

In conference play, North Dakota State put up more points (73.4 per game) than it did overall (71.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bison scored 79.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 65.9.

North Dakota State gave up 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

