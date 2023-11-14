The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) heading into their game against the Golden State Warriors (6-5) currently has two players on it. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 from Chase Center.

The Timberwolves beat the Warriors 116-110 on Sunday when they last met. Anthony Edwards topped the Timberwolves in the win with 33 points, while Stephen Curry put up 38 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.5 0.0 2.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Neck), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Finger)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Live Stream:

