The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chase Center, take on the Golden State Warriors (3-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert posted 13.4 points last season, plus 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.

Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry recorded 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last season. He also sank 49.3% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 4.9 triples per contest.

Draymond Green's numbers last season were 8.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.8 assists per game. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He drained 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Kevon Looney recorded 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He made 63.0% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, Andrew Wiggins collected 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Warriors Timberwolves 118.9 Points Avg. 115.8 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.9% Field Goal % 49.0% 38.5% Three Point % 36.5%

