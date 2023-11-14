The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) and the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Dahlberg Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota State went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

North Dakota State's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UC Davis' .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota State 72.8 147.6 73.2 144.3 145.4 UC Davis 74.8 147.6 71.1 144.3 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Bison scored were only 1.7 more points than the Aggies allowed (71.1).

North Dakota State went 7-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota State 15-14-0 13-16-0 UC Davis 12-16-0 16-12-0

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota State UC Davis 9-4 Home Record 10-4 5-10 Away Record 5-9 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.