North Dakota State vs. UC Davis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) and the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Dahlberg Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Missoula, Montana
- Venue: Dahlberg Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Dakota State Betting Records & Stats
- North Dakota State went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
- North Dakota State's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UC Davis' .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Dakota State
|72.8
|147.6
|73.2
|144.3
|145.4
|UC Davis
|74.8
|147.6
|71.1
|144.3
|140.6
Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Bison scored were only 1.7 more points than the Aggies allowed (71.1).
- North Dakota State went 7-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Dakota State
|15-14-0
|13-16-0
|UC Davis
|12-16-0
|16-12-0
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Dakota State
|UC Davis
|9-4
|Home Record
|10-4
|5-10
|Away Record
|5-9
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.5
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
