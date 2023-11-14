The UC Davis Aggies (2-0) meet the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This clash will begin at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Game Information

North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 74.8 101st 271st 73.2 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 33.4 79th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.7 256th 319th 11.2 Assists 12.2 249th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 14.2 339th

