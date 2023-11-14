North Dakota State vs. UC Davis November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (2-0) meet the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This clash will begin at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|271st
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|14.2
|339th
