Kyle Anderson and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 116-110 win against the Warriors, Anderson had eight points.

With prop bets available for Anderson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Anderson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last season, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

The Warriors conceded 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Anderson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 17 8 4 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.