The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 116-110 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) Towns posted 21 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Over 2.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league defensively last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 37 21 14 3 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.