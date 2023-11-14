Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Edwards, in his most recent game (November 12 win against the Warriors), produced 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at Edwards' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)

Over 26.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Edwards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors were 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Edwards vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 33 6 7 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.