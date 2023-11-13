Stefon Diggs against the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Bills meet the Broncos at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 125.4 13.9 3 22 12.33

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' 834 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 97 times and has registered 70 receptions and seven touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Buffalo has 2,359 (262.1 per game), the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Bills' scoring average on offense is 26.7 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.

Buffalo has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 36.0 times game, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bills have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 44 times, which ranks them fourth in the league.

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is 22nd in the NFL with 2,014 passing yards allowed (251.8 per game) and 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6).

So far this year, the Broncos rank 26th in the NFL with 28.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards allowed with 405.9 given up per game.

Denver has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have caught a touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 97 17 Def. Targets Receptions 70 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 12 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 834 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 92.7 5.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 251 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.